MGM Springfield holding seminars for potential employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The hiring of more than 3,000 employees at the Springfield MGM Resort Complex has begun.

MGM Springfield held a series of seminars on Tuesday to help potential employees sharpen their resume skills.

So far, 150 men and women have been already been hired.

“We have 3,000 positions that we’re hiring for, we haven’t even touched ten percent of that yet,” Wanda Smith-Gispert told 22News. “So most of the jobs are still available.”

Applicants will fill jobs ranging from pastry chefs to accounting positions.

MGM Springfield hopes to have most of the jobs filled by the time their facility opens next year.

The entire list of jobs posted so far can be found on the MGM Springfield website.