How you can prep your house for the upcoming colder weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You might have felt it already, the cooler air has arrived. 22News is Working For You with how you can get your house ready for the colder weather.

Ready or not, winter begins December 21, which means we are nearly half way through fall.

Tuesday, western Massachusetts residents felt the difference in temperatures as cooler air pushed itself through the region. This month, our high temperatures drop 10-15 degrees within just 30 days.

November is a month when we cool down quickly. In the beginning of the month our average high temperature is in the upper 50s, by the end of the month we are suppose to be in the lower 40s.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield and found snow blowers and shovels displayed right in the front of the store. Going from mild air to a quick drop in temperature has some people stuck in the middle of seasons. 22News found customers still buying rakes and leaf bags at Rocky’s.

Clearing your yard should be part of the winter prep check list. You should also begin to prepare your house for the colder weather too.

Carl Caombs, Store Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield, told 22News, “Seal your windows in now, before it starts getting colder this way you don’t notice the draft as much, you can get the weather stripping to go around your doors to seal the gaps.”

Before the first snowfall make sure you know where your ice scapers, ice melt, and other winter supplies are, so you are ready ahead of time.

Colder temperatures also mean lower tire pressure, so make sure your tires are filled too.