Haven’t voted yet? Here’s a recap of local mayoral debates on 22News

(WWLP) – 22News held a series of mayoral debates ahead of Election Day. If you missed your city or town’s debate, you can watch them below before heading out to vote.
Agawam mayoral candidates debate on 22News
VIDEO // Mayoral candidates Bill Sapelli and Jimmy Cichetti discussed issues important to voters in Agawam on 22News.
Easthampton mayoral candidates debate on 22News
VIDEO// Mayoral candidates Joy Winnie and Nicole LaChapelle discussed issues important to voters in Easthampton on 22News.
Holyoke mayoral candidates debate on 22News
VIDEO // Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and his challenger Jay Ferreira discussed issues important to voters in Holyoke on 22News.