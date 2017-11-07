Haven’t voted yet? Here’s a recap of local mayoral debates on 22News

(WWLP) – 22News held a series of mayoral debates ahead of Election Day. If you missed your city or town’s debate, you can watch them below before heading out to vote.

VIDEO // Mayoral candidates Bill Sapelli and Jimmy Cichetti discussed issues important to voters in Agawam on 22News.

VIDEO // Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and his challenger Jay Ferreira discussed issues important to voters in Holyoke on 22News.

Northampton mayoral candidates debate on 22News

VIDEO // Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz and his challenger John Riley discussed issues important to voters in Northampton on 22News.