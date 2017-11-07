Greenfield man charged with 6th OUI offense

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of drunk driving in Greenfield early Tuesday morning is now facing his sixth OUI offense.

According to a post on the Greenfield Police Department’s official Facebook page, 57-year-old Robert Wasielewski was pulled over by an officer on Conway Street around 12:15 a.m. after he allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Grove and Conway Streets.

Greenfield police say Wasielewski exhibited signs of intoxication, and was arrested on charges of: failure to stop at a stop sign, OUI-liquor, his sixth offense, and having open container(s) of alcohol in his vehicle.

Wasielewski was held at the Franklin County House of Correction overnight until his arraignment.