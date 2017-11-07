Greenfield adult novelty store hoping to open second location in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield adult novelty store owner is hoping to expand his business to East Longmeadow.

The adult novelty shop is looking to add a second store on Shaker Road in East Longmeadow, but some locals aren’t sure how to take the news and say it could be bad for this family friendly area.

The owner of Tre Olive in East Longmeadow told 22News that he ecourages small businesses to come to the area, but that the idea of having this specific business around does worry him.

“I’d rather not see a business like that move into town, but I also realize that a lot of people need to do business,” said Joe Maruca. “I’m a small business owner myself so, but like I said I’d rather not see it come into town. But if it does, hopefully everything will go smoothly.”

The general manager of the adult novelty store said that they were drawn to this area because of the traffic volume, as well as the wide-spread demographic and that they also want to be given the opportunity to prove themselves.

“The biggest thing for us is that people keep an open mind,” said AJ Johnson. “Adam and Eve has been a corporation for so long, since the 60s and I understand that people can get the wrong misconception of our business. “But it’s a billion dollar a year industry

and I think we could do really well.”

Johnson also said that one major concern is what could be displayed in the window, but said the store does not showcase their novelty items that way.

The planning board is set to discuss zoning by laws for adult stores Tuesday night.