Ex-policeman gets jail for stealing $19K from department

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police officer who admitted to stealing more than $19,000 from the department’s evidence room will serve jail time.

The MetroWest Daily News reports Alan Dubeshter was sentenced Tuesday to one year behind bars after pleading guilty to theft. He’s required to serve three months unless he violates his probation.

The former Framingham officer was in charge of receiving and cataloging evidence in criminal cases for police. Officials say they discovered envelopes used to hold cash seized in criminal investigations inside Dubeshter’s truck.

The envelopes were empty, and an audit determined approximately $70,000 was missing. Prosecutors say only $19,156 could be attributed to Dubeshter.

Dubeshter was placed on leave September 2015 and later resigned.

He apologized in court, saying he “made a terrible mistake” and “owned up to it.