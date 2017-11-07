Enfield correctional facility to close in 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut’s governor announced on Tuesday that the Connecticut Department of Correction will be closing the Enfield Correctional Institution in 2018.

According to a news release on Connecticut’s Official State Website, Governor Dannel Malloy said the closure is a result of the continuing low numbers in the states crime rate and the resulting drop in the prison population.

“As crime in Connecticut has dropped to its lowest level in two generations, new prison admissions have declined 38 percent over the last ten years, and the prison population has reached its lowest level in 23 years, we’ve been able to create efficiencies by closing outdated facilities and reallocating these resources toward efforts that will further enhance public safety initiatives and keep our neighborhoods even safer,” Gov. Malloy said in the news release.

“Across the nation, elected leaders from both sides of the aisle are recognizing that these kinds of reforms are working, and Connecticut is leading these efforts,” Gov. Malloy added. “Violent, high-risk inmates are serving more of their original sentences than ever before. We are making real progress and in the process, improving lives and bettering our communities.”

The correctional facility currently holds 700 offenders who will be relocated to other facilities.

According to the news release, the closure will save Connecticut about $6.5 million in annual operating costs.