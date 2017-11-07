Cold weather means ski season approaching

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Noticeably cooler air arrived in western Massachusetts Tuesday, which has winter sports enthusiasts thinking about ski season.

The ski business is very weather dependent.

Competitive Edge Ski & Bike in Easthampton told 22News they expect ski sales to pick up over the next six weeks, especially if it’s cold.

Competitive Edge recommends getting your equipment ready soon.

“Bring your ski in, if it hasn’t been tuned in a season, it probably needs it,” said Peter Dunham of Competitive Edge Ski & Bike. “A little rust on the edges will slow you down and won’t let you perform your best out there.”

If your body weight has changed, as a matter of safety, you might want to have your bindings adjusted, to make sure they don’t release prematurely while you’re skiing.