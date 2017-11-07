Christie gets into it with voter, calls it ‘joy’ of service

MENDHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s tell-it-like-it-is style has annoyed many residents in his state, but he has made sure to give it to at least one more voter in his final Election Day before leaving office.

The term-limited Republican got into a parking lot dispute with a resident after voting near his home in Mendham Township on Tuesday. While he was speaking to reporters, the woman asked him why he didn’t merge Mendham Township and Mendham Borough.

Christie shot back the easiest thing to do is “stand on the sidelines and critique.” He told the woman “serving folks like” her is the “joy of public service.”

Christie failed in a 2016 presidential bid and has abysmal approval ratings. He was criticized last summer for lounging on a beach that was closed to the public during a budget stalemate.