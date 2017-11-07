Chicopee charter school students visit Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from the Hampden Charter School of Science in Chicopee composed messages of appreciation and delivered them to veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers Home on Tuesday.

The messages thanked each veteran for their service to their country. Vietnam Veteran Carlos Santiago told 22News he was deeply moved by the note he received.

“It was very sentimental, it meant a lot to me,” Santiago said. “When I was in Vietnam that all I think of.”

Each veteran received a handwritten message from the more than 20 charter high school students.

Allyssa Maguta read her message out loud, “I am very grateful and appreciative for the courageous and generous acts you veterans have done for your country. You veterans have risked your lives protecting the citizens and giving freedom to the other people from other countries, protecting the country as a whole.”

The feeling behind these thank you messages not only touched these veterans, but broke down generational barriers, leading to a bond between these teenagers and the veterans in their 60s, 70s and 80s.

The gesture was a prelude to the upcoming Veterans Day observances.