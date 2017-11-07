3 individuals from Vermont arrested on drug charges in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men and one woman from Vermont were arrested on drug charges during a police stop on Main and Miner Street Saturday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 31-year-old Amy Raymond, 27-year-old’s Richard and Clifford Delisle are all facing charges including possession of heroin and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Richard Delisle is facing the following additional charges; number plate violation, loud exhaust, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, attached plates, uninsured motor vehicle and failure to wear a seatbelt.

State Police said they recovered 560 wax bags each containing .02 grams of heroin, with a total weight of 11 grams after searching the car.

All three were taken to Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking and sent to the Franklin House of Correction afterwards.

Bail was set at $10,000 for Richard Delisle and $5,000 for both Clifford Delisle and Raymond.