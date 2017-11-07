2017 Westfield election results

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan was unchallenged in his bid for a second term this year. The big contested race in Westfield this year was for City Council At-Large. There were also contested council races in Wards 3, 4 and 5, as well as citywide races for school committee Athenaeum trustee.

Residents also voted on a non-binding question asking residents whether they want to extend the mayor’s term to four years.

City Council At-Large

Incumbents Dan Allie, Brent Bean, John Beltrandi, Dave Flaherty, and Cindy Harris have been re-elected to City Council At-Large.

Incumbents Steve Dondley and Matthew Van Heynigen have lost their seat this election. Replacing them are Matt Emershy and Nicholas Morganelli, Jr.

City Council Ward 3

Incumbent Andrew Surprise has been re-elected to Ward 3 City Council, beating out challenger Robert Atkocaitis.

City Council Ward 4

Michael Burns has defeated Dawn Thomas in the race for Ward 4 City Council.

City Council Ward 5

Incumbent Robert Paul has been re-elected to Ward 5 City Council, beating out challenger Leslie Lefebvre.

School Committee

Incumbent Cindy Sullivan has been re-elected to School Committee.

Timothy O’Connor and Heather Sullivan were elected to School Committee.

Incumbent Jeffrey Gosselin has lost his seat this election.

Athenaeum Trustee

Incumbent Jayne Mulligan has been re-elected to Athenaeum Trustee, beating out challenger Jason Philips.

Ballot Question

Residents voted “No” to the ballot question, meaning the mayor’s current two term will still be in effect.