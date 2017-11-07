2017 West Springfield election results

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor William Reichelt had no opposition on the ballot in his bid for a second term. There were contested races for Town Council At-Large as well as Town Council in Districts 1 and 2. At least two new members will join the six-member committee, due to incumbents not seeking re-election.

Town Council At-Large

Incumbent Bruce Gendron, Brian Clune, George Kelly, and Brian Griffin have all been re-elected to West Springfield Town Council At-Large.

Sean Powers has also been elected to his first term on the West Springfield Town Council At-Large.

Town Council District 1

Michael Eger has defeated incumbent Jill Fortier-Withee in the race for District 1 Town Council.

Town Council District 2

Incumbent Nathan Bech has been re-elected to District 2 Town Council, beating out challenger Lida Francoeur.

School Committee

Incumbents Nancy Farrell, Kathleen Alveras, Patricia Garbacik have been re-elected to the School Committee.

William Garvey, Carlee Santaniello, and Colleen Marcus have been elected into the School Committee as well.