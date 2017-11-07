SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was no race for mayor in Springfield this year, as Mayor Domenic Sarno is in the middle of a four-year term. Residents in Springfield did, however, have the chance to vote for their next city councilors and school committee members

City Council At-Large

Incumbent Springfield City Councilors Bud Williams and Timothy Rooke did not seek re-election this year, meaning at least two new councilors would be elected this year. There are five seats total on Springfield’s City Council At-Large.

Incumbents Thomas Ashe, Kateri Walsh, Justin Hurst have been re-elected to Springfield City Council At-Large.

Jesse Lederman and Timothy Ryan have also been elected as new members of Springfield City Council At-Large.

City Council Ward 2

Incumbent Michael Fenton has been re-elected to Ward 2 City Council, beating out challenger Kency Gilet.

City Council Ward 3

Incumbent Melvin Edwards has been re-elected to Ward 3 City Council, beating out challenger Kevin Dumpson.

City Council Ward 4

Incumbent E. Henry Twiggs has been re-elected to Ward 4 City Council, beating out challenger Robert Kelly.

City Council Ward 6

Incumbent Kenneth Shea has been re-elected to Ward 6 City Council, beating out challenger Bob Collamore.

School Committee At-Large

Incumbent Denise Hurst has been re-elected to School Committee At-Large.

LaTonia Naylor has also been elected to School Committee At-Large.

School Committee District 2

Incumbent Barbara Gresham has been re-elected to District 2 School Committee, beating out challenger Stephanie Murchison-Brown.

School Committee District 4

Incumbent Peter Murphy has been re-elected to District 4 School Committee, beating out challenger Zaida Govan.