SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was no race for mayor in Springfield this year, as Mayor Domenic Sarno is in the middle of a four-year term. Residents in Springfield did, however, have the chance to vote for their next city councilors and school committee members
City Council At-Large
Incumbent Springfield City Councilors Bud Williams and Timothy Rooke did not seek re-election this year, meaning at least two new councilors would be elected this year. There are five seats total on Springfield’s City Council At-Large.
Incumbents Thomas Ashe, Kateri Walsh, Justin Hurst have been re-elected to Springfield City Council At-Large.
Jesse Lederman and Timothy Ryan have also been elected as new members of Springfield City Council At-Large.
City Council Ward 2
Incumbent Michael Fenton has been re-elected to Ward 2 City Council, beating out challenger Kency Gilet.
City Council Ward 3
Incumbent Melvin Edwards has been re-elected to Ward 3 City Council, beating out challenger Kevin Dumpson.
City Council Ward 4
Incumbent E. Henry Twiggs has been re-elected to Ward 4 City Council, beating out challenger Robert Kelly.
City Council Ward 6
Incumbent Kenneth Shea has been re-elected to Ward 6 City Council, beating out challenger Bob Collamore.
School Committee At-Large
Incumbent Denise Hurst has been re-elected to School Committee At-Large.
LaTonia Naylor has also been elected to School Committee At-Large.
School Committee District 2
Incumbent Barbara Gresham has been re-elected to District 2 School Committee, beating out challenger Stephanie Murchison-Brown.
School Committee District 4
Incumbent Peter Murphy has been re-elected to District 4 School Committee, beating out challenger Zaida Govan.