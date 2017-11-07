NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Incumbent Mayor David Narkewicz has succeeded in his bid for a third term as mayor of Northampton, defeating challenger John Riley.

Narkewicz was first elected to a two-year term as mayor of Northampton in 2011. The mayor was re-elected after running unopposed in 2013 to the city’s first four-year mayoral term.

The other contested races in Northampton on the ballot this year were for city clerk and for school committee in Ward 6.

City Clerk

Incumbent Pamela Powers has been re-elected to City Clerk, beating out challenger Robert Driscoll.

School Committee Ward 6

Incumbent Lonnie Kaufman has been re-elected to Ward 6 School Committee, beating out challenger Thomas Davidson.

