HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Alex Morse has declared victory in his bid for a fourth term as mayor of Holyoke, defeating challenger Jay Ferreira.

Mayor Alex Morse has been elected to serve a four-year mayoral term. Residents voted to increase the Holyoke mayoral term from two to four years in the 2015 election.

Morse was elected mayor in 2011 at age 22, unseating first-term incumbent Elaine Pluta. He won a second term in 2013, defeating challenger Jeffrey Stanek, and his third term in 2015, defeating challenger Francis O’ Connell.

There were also contested races for City Council At-Large, school committee in Ward 1 and city council in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 6.

City Council At-Large

Incumbents Michael Sullivan, Joseph McGiverin, Rebecca Lisi, Peter Tallman, James Leahy, and Daniel Bresnahan have been re-elected.

The number of at-large seats on the city council was reduced from eight down to six. Two incumbents, Diosdado Lopez and Howard Greaney, lost their seats this election.

Ward 1

Incumbent Gladys Lebron-Martinez has been re-elected to Ward 1 City Council, beating out challenger Juan Sanchez.

Ward 1 School Committee

Incumbent Mildred Lefebvre has been reelected to the Ward 1 School Committee, defeating challenger John Pietrzykowski.

Ward 2

Incumbent Nelson Roman has been re-elected to Ward 2 City Council, beating out challenger J’Anthony Smith.

Ward 3

Incumbent David Bartley has been re-elected to Ward 3 City Council, beating out challenger Darlene Elias.

Ward 6

Juan Anderson-Burgos has defeated James Brunault in the race for Ward 6 City Council.

VIDEO // Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and his challenger Jay Ferreira had a debate on 22News.