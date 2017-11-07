2017 Greenfield election results

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor William Martin is not up for re-election this year. Greenfield staggers their elections for Town Council, so only half of the council goes up for election during a given cycle. There were contested races for two seats on the Town Council At-Large, as well as in Precincts 5, 6, 7, and 8. There was also a citywide contested race for assessor and two ballot questions relating to marijuana tax and flavored tobacco products.

Town Council At-Large

Incumbent Penny Ricketts has been re-elected to Greenfield Town Council At-Large.

Ashley Veronica Stempel has also been elected to the Greenfield Town Council.

Town Council Precinct 5

Timothy Dolan has defeated Marc Odato in the race for Precinct 5 Town Council.

Town Council Precinct 6

Sheila Gilmour defeated Russell Johnson in the race for Precinct 6 Town Council.

Town Council Precinct 7

Otis Wheeler has defeated Daniel Viorel Oros in the race for Precinct 7 Town Council.

Town Council Precinct 8

Douglas Mayo has defeated Kelly Dixon in the race for Precinct 8 Town Council.

Town Council Precinct 9

Precinct 9 Town Councilor Daniel Leonovich will be re-elected as no one challenged him for the position this year.

Assessor Greenfield

Deanne Letourneau unseated incumbent Christopher Miller as Greenfield Assessor.

Local Marijuana Tax Ballot Question

Greenfield residents voted YES to the local marijuana tax ballot question.

Flavored Tobacco Products Ballot Question

Residents voted NO to the sale of flavored tobacco products to adults 21 and older in the town.