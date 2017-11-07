EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Democratic State Committee member Nicole LaChapelle has defeated Precinct 3 City Councilor Joy Winnie in the race for mayor of Easthampton. With all precincts reporting, LaChapelle has won with 2,717 votes, or 54% to Winnie’s 2,292 votes, or 46%.
LaChapelle will succeed incumbent Mayor Karen Cadieux, who decided not to seek re-election this year.
Residents also voted in races for City Council At-Large, City Council in Precinct 2 and school committee, we will post the results as soon as they come in.
