EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Democratic State Committee member Nicole LaChapelle has defeated Precinct 3 City Councilor Joy Winnie in the race for mayor of Easthampton. With all precincts reporting, LaChapelle has won with 2,717 votes, or 54% to Winnie’s 2,292 votes, or 46%.

LaChapelle will succeed incumbent Mayor Karen Cadieux, who decided not to seek re-election this year.

Residents also voted in races for City Council At-Large, City Council in Precinct 2 and school committee, we will post the results as soon as they come in.

