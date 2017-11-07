2017 Chicopee election results

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In Chicopee, Mayor Richard Kos did not have any opposition this year. The only contested citywide race this Election Day in Chicopee was for a four-year term as an at-large member of the school committee. Residents in Wards 1, 5, 6 and 8 went to the polls to vote in contested city council races. Residents of Ward 1 and 8 also voted in contested school committee races.
City Council Ward 1
Joel McAuliffe has defeated incumbent Dino Brunetti in the race for Ward 1 City Council.
City Council Ward 5
Incumbent Frederick Krampits has been re-elected to Ward City 5 Council, beating out challenger Michael Kogut.
City Council Ward 6
Derek Gregory Dobosz has defeated incumbent Timothy McLellan in the race for Ward 6 City Council.
City Council Ward 8
Incumbent Gary Labrie has been re-elected to Ward 8 City Council, beating out challenger Donald Vadnais.
School Committee At-Large
Incumbent Chester Szetela has been re-elected to School Committee At-Large, beating out challenger Monista Moorehead.
School Committee Ward 1
James Tanhauser has defeated Trina House-Labonte in the race for Ward 1 School Committee.
School Committee Ward 8
David Michael Schryver has defeated Welisarage Kaween Fernando in the race for Ward 8 School Committee.