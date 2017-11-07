AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Superintendent of Schools Bill Sapelli has declared victory over City Council President Jimmy Cichetti in the race for Mayor of Agawam.

Mayor-Elect Bill Sapelli embraces mother after declaring victory in Agawam Mayor's race. pic.twitter.com/1pjrcTCpB6 — Matt Caron (@mattcaronWWLP) November 8, 2017

Incumbent Mayor Richard Cohen announced he wouldn’t be seeking a ninth term in July.

There were also races for city council and school committee. Residents voted on a ballot question regarding how school committee members are replaced in the event of a death or resignation.

City Council At-Large

Incumbent City Councilors Robert Rossi, Anthony Suffriti, Cecilia Calabrese, Christopher Johnson, George Bitzas, Gina Lettellier, Joseph Mineo, Paul Cavallo, have been re-elected.

Robert Magovern, Dino Mercadante, and Rosemary Sandlin have been elected to their first terms on City Council.

Agawam School Committee

Incumbents Shelley Borgatti-Reed, Wendy Rua, Anthony Bonavita, and Camino Mineo, have been re-elected to the Agawam School Committee. Kerri O’ Connor and Tracy Wilkie have also been elected to Agawam School Committee.

Ballot question

Agawam residents voted “Yes” to the ballot question regarding how school committee members are replaced in the event of a death or resignation, changing the existing charter.

VIDEO // Mayoral candidates Bill Sapelli and Jimmy Cichetti discussed issues important to voters in Agawam on 22News.