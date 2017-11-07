2 Springfield school employees on leave following abuse allegations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield Public School employees have been removed from their schools while the district investigates complaints that students were hurt by school staffers.

Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News that there have been allegations against two schools staffers: one at Springfield Public Day Elementary and one at Springfield Public Day Middle School.

Cavaan said the allegations include claims that students’ arms were broken at school while under the care of school staff.

Cavaan also told 22News the school has launched an investigation and made it a priority.

“As soon as a report is made to the school, they launch into action,’ Cavaan explained. “Clearly, we take every allegation very seriously. This is, of course, no different.”

The two school employees are on paid leave, and have been removed from the school buildings while the investigation is ongoing.