Work on I-91 will focus on underside of viaduct

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Up until now, you saw the majority of the work on the raised portion of I-91 on the surface of the highway. But now construction crews will be underneath it.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News that crews will be working on repairs to the underneath structure of the highway.

However, there will still be work on top too. Marvin said there is still a small area that needs paving.

In addition, a barrier wall to stop cars from weaving will be constructed, along with a new snow fence, new lighting along the highway and line painting.

People told 22News they can’t wait for all the delays to be over.

“It’s been an issue because I work at CNS. When I go up there, it’s crap,” Jason Guadeloupe said. “So yeah, I am ready for them to finish it off so I can do what I need to do.”

You can expect Exit 6 on I-91 South to reopen this Sunday, that’s when the temporary exit to downtown Springfield will close.

You can also expect to fully use the highway by this upcoming Spring. That’s when all the ramps and lanes will be back open.