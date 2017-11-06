UMass Amherst hosts environmental listening session

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst hosted an environmental listening session on Monday morning focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The sessions are taking place all across the state during the month of November with the goal of creating strategies that will get Massachusetts on track to reduce transportation emissions 80 percent by the year 2050.

“Massachusetts has convened these meetings to start to think about solutions for how we can address the climate challenge,” Jordan Stutt explained. “And make sure that we’re doing it in a way that helps the economy, helps underserved communities, and helps the people of Massachusetts.”

The state is hoping that these sessions will allow collaboration across state and local government to prepare for the impacts of climate change.