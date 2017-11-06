Trump’s Russia woes in focus

(NBC News) President Trump continued his trip in Asia Monday as new revelations came forward in the Russia investigation.

Former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were in court for a bond hearing Monday. Both were deemed flight risks and ordered to remain under house arrest with ankle bracelets.

Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross denies reports that he hid business ties with Russia.

“I think this is just an example of the press trying to find anything they can, however remote or silly, to attack the president and somehow link him to Russia,” said Ross.

NBC News exclusively reports that federal investigators have enough evidence to charge former national security advisor Michael Flynn and his son as part of the Russia investigation.

If Flynn is charged, that would make him the first current or former White House official to face charges in the Russia probe.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2ziMxwU