Texas in mourning

(NBC News) Of the 26 people killed in Sunday’s shooting at a baptist church in Texas, as many as 14 were children, the youngest just 18-months-old.

Among the victims was 14-year-old Annabelle Pomeroy, the daughter of the church’s pastor and wife, who were out of town Sunday.

More than a dozen people remain hospitalized, ten are in critical condition.

Officials say 26-year-old Devin Kelley was dressed in tactical gear and armed with a semi-automatic rifle when he opened fire from outside, then inside, the church.

When the gunman went to flee the church, he was confronted by armed citizen, Johnnie Langendorff, who pursued the shooter. After a high speed chase it is believed the suspect committed suicide inside his vehicle where other weapons were found.

Now more is being learned about his troubled past. Kelley, a former member of the Air Force, was given a bad conduct discharge in 2014. He was court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his wife and child.

Investigators are learning more about the gunman’s possible motives, including a domestic dispute with his mother law.

The mother-in-law was not present Sunday, but officials say she did attend the church and had received threatening texts from the shooter.

