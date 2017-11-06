Steady progress at MGM Springfield construction site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Steady progress is being made on the MGM casino complex in Springfield.

Certain sections of the parking garage are now open to construction vehicles.

MGM Springfield spokesman Carole Brennan told 22News the garage is not open to the public yet, but that parking in the garage will alleviate some of the demand for parking spaces in the downtown area during these phases of construction.

As for the rest of the casino complex, the buildings are water-tight and ready for construction inside during the winter months. Progress is also being made on the old armory and South End Community Center– one of the most challenging structures that MGM will preserve.

Residents told 22News they are cautiously optimistic about Springfield’s casino future.

“I actually am looking forward but then again, I’m doubting it because of the gossip they say about how it might bring more crime and trouble,” Springfield resident Ricardo Caez said. “But then again, you never know, I’m excited. It’s something new for the city.”

MGM said in addition to construction, they are focusing on hiring employees and filling more vendor space.

MGM is hosting career and training workshops throughout western Massachusetts this week. Monday’s workshop will be held at Chicopee High School from 6-8 p.m.