State leaders re-establish hate crime task force to advise Gov. Baker

BOSTON (WWLP) – Top state leaders are re-establishing a task force on hate crimes.

The task force will advise Governor Charlie Baker on issues including the prevalence, deterrence and prevention of hate crimes in Massachusetts, as well as how to support victims of these crimes.

Baker signed an executive order at the State House on Tuesday establishing the Governor’s task force on hate crimes.

The task force includes representatives from organizations, religious groups, police departments and local officials including Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

District Attorney Gulluni told 22News that his office has been working to address hate crimes in Hampden County for the past three years. He hopes to share their work on prevention and victim support with the task force.

“In a contentious atmosphere that we live in right now,” Gulluni explained. “I think it’s important that we’re very attuned and mindful of the potential victimization and the issues that people of all backgrounds face.”

The task force will meet four times a year and develop an annual written report on recommended actions to address hate crimes.