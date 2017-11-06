Springfield celebrating 28th Puerto Rican Heritage Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the Bilingual Veterans’ Outreach Center will host this year’s Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony Monday morning.

The flag raising marks November as Puerto Rican Heritage Month in the City of Springfield. The public is invited to attend the flag raising, which is scheduled to take place at 11:00 a.m. on the steps of Springfield City Hall. If it is raining, the event will be held in Room 220 of City Hall.

“This flag raising marks the 28th anniversary celebration of Puerto Rican Heritage Month in our city,” Sarno said. “I wish to recognize the positive impact that the Puerto Rican community has had upon the social, cultural, economic development and in their military service to our country on behalf of our city,”

22News Reporter Tamara Sacharczyk will be at the flag raising Monday morning and will bring you highlights on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.