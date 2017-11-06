Slightly below average temperatures not enough to deter voters

SPRINGIFELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is Election Day, and the weather plays a role in voter turnout.

Voters don’t like snow, but snow will not be an issue Tuesday. It will, however, be cooler compared to Monday.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop slightly below average, near 50 degrees, but it will be dry with some sunshine.

22News talked with Springfield Election Commissioner Gladius Oyola to find out what kind of weather will make voters hesitate to come out and vote. She said, “I think rain and snow are the biggest hindrance. People don’t want to slip and fall. They are afraid they can’t find parking, they don’t want to drive in the rain or snow, so that’s the kind of weather we get concerned about.”

Some people do ask for absentee ballots in anticipation for bad weather, but those won’t be needed Tuesday. Dry, sunny weather usually brings more voters out.