Roads across western Massachusetts littered with panhandler’s trash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From empty cups to cardboard boxes, many residents have seen panhandlers leave trash near roads across western Massachusetts.

Panhandling may not be illegal in Massachusetts, but littering is. Despite the law, 22News saw debris left at two spots in western Massachusetts that are known for panhandling.

Messes were left at the intersection at Whiting Farm Road in Holyoke and at the bottom of I-391 in Chicopee.

Many residents told 22News they’ve seen the debris firsthand.

“There’s usually empty coffee cups and things of that nature,” one resident said. “It would be there responsibility to clean it up first, but they’re not going to.”

Stanley Kulig, the DPW Project Advisor for Chicopee told 22News it’s technically the panhandler’s responsibility to clean it after themselves.

If they don’t, it depends on where the trash is.

MassDOT is responsibility for debris left near exits, but Kulid said if someone calls and complains, the DPW will usually take care of the problem.