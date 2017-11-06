Puerto Rican community hoping for island’s recovery during heritage celebration month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been more than six weeks since Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Many of the people we spoke with said the month of November isn’t just about celebrating their heritage, it’s about making sure the island isn’t forgotten, as they continue to recover.

The Puerto Rican flag was raised at City Hall in Springfield Monday, to recognize Puerto Rican Heritage month.

This has been an annual tradition in the city for the past 28-years, but many residents told 22News, this year it’s about a lot more than just heritage.

Maria Perez, of Western Mass United for Puerto Rico said, “It’s a healing process today. We’re trying to heal what’s going on, on the island together as a family, and raising the flag lets us know we will be there and we will stand together.”

Sixty percent of the island is still without power, and communication hasn’t been completely restored. Many people in western Massachusetts are still doing their part to help the recovery efforts.

Fifteen airmen from the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base left for Puerto Rico this weekend, to help with relief.