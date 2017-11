NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Power has been restored to the nearly 1,500 customers who were affected by an outage Monday afternoon.

According to the National Grid outage map, there were 1,455 customers without power in the city. The power was restored ahead of the initial estimated restoration time of 12:45 p.m.

The outage started around 10:53 a.m., according to National Grid.