SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating an accident on Colrain/Shelburne Road Monday evening.

State Police Trooper Paul Sullivan told 22News a car went over the guardrail at 86 Colrain/Shelburne Road.

There are serious injuries associated with this accident.

Trooper Sullivan said the State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting Shelburne Police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.