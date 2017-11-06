Pet Corner: Gizmo

Name: Gizmo

Breed: Dog

Age: 11 years old

Gender: Male

Tiny Gizmo is an easy-going fellow who would love to join you on the couch for some TV binging. Being an older guy, Gizmo is not very active and enjoys cuddling and curling up with people he loves. It’s best if he’s the only dog in your home, and that he live with older children (teenage and up…no young kids, please). We don’t know his history with cats, but we can check that if you have a kitty already and you want to adopt him. Come meet him at our Springfield Adoption Center.

Click here to learn more about Gizmo >>

Events/Other Topics

Paint Your Pet Night – Friday, November 10 at 6pm, Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union Street, Springfield

Easier than you think it is! You pick which photo of your pet you want to paint, email it to the event organizers and they lightly pencil sketch it on canvas, which you then paint on event night! Join us and the Art Cart’s artist to create a lovely painting of your pet. Or do a portrait of a friend’s pet for a holiday gift, they’ll treasure it! Paint better with wine? BYOB! $50 fee gets you all art supplies, canvas, snacks and lots of fun, plus $10 of that fee goes to help animals at Dakin. Snacks provided by Paw Street Barkery in Chicopee.

Register online by November 8 here: http://www.smilethroughart.com/local-events.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org