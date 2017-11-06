Need an absentee ballot? Must apply before noon Monday

(WWLP) – If you are going to be out of town for the elections, Monday is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot.

Voters in cities and towns across Massachusetts will be heading to the polls Tuesday. If you are going away, have a disability that prevents you from voting at your polling location, or cannot go to the polls due to religious beliefs, you can apply for an absentee ballot until noon on Monday.

Elections on Tuesday include biennial city elections, special municipal elections, and special state primaries and elections.

22News hosted a series of mayoral debates ahead of the elections. If you missed your city’s mayoral debate — you can watch it in its entirety below: