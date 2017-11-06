MGM to hold career prep, training workshops this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With less than a year to go until the grand opening, MGM Springfield is ramping up its efforts to attract candidates for jobs.

Monday through Thursday, MGM representatives will offer a series of local and regional workshops on how to prepare and train for a career with MGM Springfield.

According to a release sent to 22News, the workshops will feature one of the following six classes: SkillSmart Training, MGM Springfield Careers Overview, Luxury Guest Service Training, Resume & Interview Prep, Master Job Skills: Keys to Workplace Success and Digital Resume Prep Workshops.

All workshops are open to the public and will be hosted with a variety of partners including CareerPoint, FutureWorks, and Springfield’s Veteran Service Department.

Here is a list of workshops this week:

Monday, Nov. 6 : Chicopee High School 6-8 p.m.; To register, click here. 820 Front Street, Chicopee

: Chicopee High School 6-8 p.m.; To register, click here. Wednesday, Nov. 8 : Young Urban Engineering Entrepreneurship Academy 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; To register, click here. Scibelli Enterprise Center, 1 Federal Street, 3rd floor, Springfield

: Young Urban Engineering Entrepreneurship Academy 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; To register, click here. Thursday, Nov. 9 : Westfield Senior Center 6-8:30 p.m.; Walk-ins welcome 45 Noble Street, Westfield

: Westfield Senior Center 6-8:30 p.m.; Walk-ins welcome