MGM Springfield hosts career events in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield hosted two career events at Chicopee High School Monday.

Around 100 people attended Monday night’s workshop, which gave potential employees information on MGM careers, resume and interview preparation, and successful job skills.

MGM worked with Chicopee High School to offer career prep and training workshops for juniors and seniors during the day.

“She talked a lot about tuition reimbursement, so if these kids want to get into a program, a certificate program, MGM is looking to grow them,” Business Teacher Robin Lussier told 22News.

MGM has hosted similar programs with other partners including Westfield High School and Putnam Vocational Tech.