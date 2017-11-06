Memory of Chicopee accident victim lives on through donor status

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chrissy Barnes-LaFond is a mother, a daughter, a sister, and an aunt, who according to family-members, devoted her life to helping others.

Chrissy’s life was tragically cut short last week, when she was struck by a car on Grattan Street in Chicopee.

Chrissy’s brother, Bernie Lafond told 22News, her mission to help others hasn’t ended. “That was her wish, she wanted to help people. They’re assessing her organs to see what they can use, she’s donating them. She was going through her own tough time at the moment, but she always wanted to help people.”

Chrissy’s memory won’t just live on through her family, it will also live on through the lives that she saves. More than 120,000 people across the country are waiting for an organ donor, including in western Massachusetts.

Baystate Health Nurse Transplant Administrator Donna Feinstein told 22News, as of this past July, there were 156 patients in need of a kidney transplant in western Massachusetts. “We have a waiting list, both here and nationally, of hundreds of individuals waiting for all different types of organs. It is a tremendous gift for someone else.”

Feinstein said being a donor is about giving the gift of life to people in critical need.

According to the National Foundation for Transplants, one organ donor can save enight lives, and change the lives of more than 50 others.

Click here, to find out how you can register to be an organ donor.

Chrissy’s family has created a GoFundMe page, to help raise money for funeral expenses, and for the three children she left behind.