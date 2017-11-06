Medical marijuana cultivation company bringing jobs to Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people were in Holyoke Monday night for a career fair held by medical marijuana cultivation company, GTI.

GTI’s CEO said over the next year, the cultivation facility will bring around 100 jobs to Holyoke.

Some 300 potential employees packed Gateway City Arts in Holyoke Monday night to hear what careers will be coming when GTI Massachusetts moves into Holyoke.

“Industry that seems like it’s gonna get pretty big so, you know I’m just trying to get paid,” said Gunter Edmonds of Florence. “It seems like it got pretty big in Colorado and California too. Hopefully it brings jobs in, brings Holyoke up a bit.”

GTI’s CEO said the jobs range from $14 an hour up to higher paying management positions. He said the company has jobs that range from planting seeds to running security.

GTI Massachusetts said they’re committed to hiring people from Holyoke, particularly from the neighborhoods surrounding their new Appleton Street Facility.

“We’re focused around a minimum of 50 percent of our employees in the facility here will be from Holyoke, and in fact we’ve made statements that we would prefer as many people as possible be from lower wards here wards one and two,” Peter Kadens, CEO of GTI told 22News.

Kadens said the company does hope to expand from cultivating medical marijuana in Holyoke to also cultivating recreational marijuana.

The company is also considering operating a dispensary in Holyoke at some point in the future.

GTI said they would fill some positions following Monday night’s career event.

They expect to have those employees begin work in the first quarter of 2018.