Massachusetts ranked #4 in nation for most bicycle friendly state

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts ranked 4th in the nation for the most bicycle friendly state. 22News found out what went into this finding, and why Massachusetts.

According to the League of American Bicyclists’ bi-annual state report card, Massachusetts is ranked the 4th most bicycle friendly state in the nation. The Commonwealth was ranked #1 overall in the country’s eastern region.

One category that Massachusetts excelled in was in the infrastructure and funding category on its report card.

Meaning Massachusetts has continued its success in Safe Routes to School Program and the Evaluation & Planning category.

Western Massachusetts bike-riders have several options, from the bike trail in East Longmeadow to the Norwattuck Rail trail which runs from Amherst to Easthampton. And the views make the ride that much better.

Competitive Edge Ski & Bike in Easthampton told 22News more trails would help the state even more. Peter Dumham, Competitive Edge Ski & Bike, told 22News, “I think there could be more linking bike paths from town to town I think that would help the tourism especially over to the Berkshires & back and forth, out there there are a lot more rail trails that are just old rail roads still but I think they will be developed over the next 5 to 10 years.”

Competitive Edge said their bike sales have been steady this season, and they even sold bikes just this past weekend.