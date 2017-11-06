Man found dead inside Athol home identified

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has identified the man found dead inside an Athol home as police searched the residence for drugs.

Northwestern DA spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News 32-year-old Jonathan Baker‘s body was found by members of the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force as they executed a search warrant at 51 Pierce Street on Nov. 1.

Carey said there were no obvious injuries or signs of blunt force trauma. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.