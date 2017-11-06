Belle Rita Novak, from the Farmer’s Market at Forest Park, came to show us how to make some lazy stuffed cabbage. If you’d like to check out the Farmer’s Market, it is open the 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month (except for November) at Old Monkey House.

Ingredients:

Cabbage

Tomato Soup

Apple Cider Vinegar

Brown Sugar

Water

Meatballs Beef Onions Garlic Egg Bread crumbs Salt Pepper



Directions:

Make sauce with soup, vinegar, sugar, and water to taste. You want it sweet and sour.

Bring to simmer. Add chopped up cabbage, cook for a little while until it is softened.

Check taste of sauce, you may have to fix it to make it more sweet and sour as the cabbage will have added changed the flavor somewhat.

Add meatballs. Cook one meatball first to make sure they don’t fall apart. Cover pot and give pot a little shake.

Cook until meatballs are done, 20 minutes or so.

Serve over rice. This is better the next day.