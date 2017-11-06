Lanes closed due to fuel tanker accident on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident involving a fuel tanker truck on I-91 northbound in Springfield could cause delays for drivers Monday morning.

I-91 north is now down to a single lane in the South End of Springfield, and Exit 5 (Broad Street) is closed.

Our 22News crew could see a car wedged underneath a fuel tanker on the right-hand side of the highway in that area.

The right travel lane and center lane are closed while the situation is dealt with.

22News is continuing to cover the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.