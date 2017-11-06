Jeopardy! to honor Cindy Stowell during Tournament of Champions

(WWLP) – The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions begins Monday night at 7:30 p.m. on 22News and this year the show will be paying special tribute.

Last year, Cindy Stowell, who was also battling Stage 4 Cancer at the time, competed on Jeopardy, winning six games and earning her spot in the Tournament of Champions. Cindy passed away just eight days before her episodes aired on television. Before she died, Stowell donated her prize money, $103,803 to the Cancer Research Institute.

“Cindy came on the show with a mission. We gave her the opportunity to fulfill that mission, and she made the most of it,” Jeopardy! executive producer Harry Friedman said.

This year in the tournament, blue ribbons and memorial pins will be worn by contestants and Alex Trebek to honor Cindy’s memory, and to raise awareness for the fight against colon cancer.

Jeopardy! will also donate $10,000 to the Cancer Research Institute in Cindy’s memory.