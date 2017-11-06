Housing court orders demolition of commercial building in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A long vacant and crumbling building will be torn down in Agawam.

Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen said the Western Housing Court has ordered the demolition of 314 Silver Street, a commercial building known as “Caesar’s” in town.

Mayor Cohen said Caesar’s has become a danger and a public nuisance.

Tearing down Caesar’s is part of Cohen’s “Fight Against Blight.” He wants to develop the property at the intersection of Suffield and Elm Streets, and have it increase the tax base.

Under the court-order, the demolition is scheduled to be complete by March 1.