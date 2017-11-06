Friend’s of the Homeless Shelter preparing for the winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local homeless shelters are gearing up for a busy cold season, but it isn’t just the weather they’re worried about.

When the economy is bad people get laid off, but now the economy is relatively good. The problem is it’s driving up the cost of housing.

“A lot of people think it can’t happen to them until it happens to them. I never thought I would be homeless. I never thought I would be in a wheelchair. I never thought I would be crying out for help, but I am,” said Jaleel Aziz of Springfield.

Jaleel Aziz was diagnosed with M.S., he’s struggling to pay medical bills and is using his art as an outlet to cope with being homeless.

He’s one of hundreds of people the Friends of the Homeless shelters each year at their facility on Worthington Street. Sarah Tanner of the Friend’s of the Homeless Shelter in Springfield told 22News they’ve made strides in lowering chronic homelessness, but are seeing more short-term faces.

“More of that sporadic homeless piece, that number continues to go up. That is driven by things like the economy. Changes in work, changes in health,” explained Tanner.

Tanner told 22News they’re working with landlords to cultivate more affordable housing, but there’s never enough.

The Friend’s of the Homeless Shelter has 142 beds, with limited overflow capacity. Usually the beds are full. There’s no limit to how long they let people stay, as long as they are working with their case worker on a plan to eventually get housing of their own.

“I recently had a daughter, Lacey. She is 5 months old this month. She pretty much had a big impact on me,” explained James Mason, who is currently homeless.

Friends of the Homeless provides meals, showers, and medical and addiction services through their recent partnership with Clinical and Support Options.

The Friends of the Homeless shelter says whether they have the space or not, they don’t turn people away unless it violates fire code. You can help either by volunteering or donating.