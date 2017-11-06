DPW crews continue work on clogged sewer main near Westfield River

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Department of Public Works crews have been working on a clogged sewer main in Mittineague Park since last Wednesday.

Wood, rocks, and sewage built up and blocked a pipe, causing sewage to overflow just feet from the Westfield River. A representative from the DPW says the pipe has been 50 percent cleared so far.

West Springfield DPW crews are expected to complete work on the clogged sewer main in the next few days and say they’ll take preventative steps to avoid something like this from happening in the future.

DPW’s Deputy Director of Operations, Bill Guevremont told 22News this clog could be a sign of a more serious problem.

“This event kinda tells us that we might have root problems somewhere else in the line so we need to do a complete line recon,” Guevremont said. “Once you have one root problem there’s generally something else on the line, it might not be a stoppage yet, but we’re gonna have to go into preventative measures.”

These steps might mean long hours for DPW workers, but the mayor believes preventing frequent repairs could save the town money in the long run.

“It’s cost us about $5,000 a day to run and man those pumps over the weekend, to make sure that it wasn’t continuing to discharge out of the sewer into the river,” said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.

Mayor Reichelt added that the town will invest $15 million in to sewer improvements over next few years to keep up with maintenance.