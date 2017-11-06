Debate over assisted suicide starts again in Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The debate over legalizing doctor-assisted suicide has started again in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts voters rejected right to die legislation already in 2012. However, just this past week, Northampton passed a resolution known as Death with Dignity.

If the state changes the law, it would allow a terminally ill patient to die on their own terms.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski said he feels compelled as a leader in faith to state his opposition to it.

“I had to speak out to say that life is precious and no matter what stage of life we are in, and especially for the most vulnerable, those that are ill, there are many alternatives,” Bishop Rozanski told 22News.

The bishop pointed to advancements in pain management and hospice care as alternatives.

He said he was also concerned about the message this would send to teens about the value of life.