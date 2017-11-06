Communities across the state getting ready for Election Day

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents in more than 60 communities will be heading to the polls on Tuesday to vote in both local and state elections.

Communities including Agawam, Chicopee, Springfield and Northampton have local elections only, such as elections for mayor or city councillors as well as ballot questions.

Communities in northern Berkshire County have a special election to fill the seat of State Representative Gailanne Cariddi who died earlier this year.

It’s too late to register to vote if you haven’t already. But if you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can find out on the state secretary’s website.

Secretary William Galvin told 22News he would support same day registration in the future if given the resources.

“If it were to be presented with the monies and with the time to put it in play, I think we could do it very effectively,” Galvin said.

Most communities have their polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, but they are different in some cities and towns.

You can find your local polling locations and polling hours by community on the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s website. You can also call 1-800-462-VOTE for more information.