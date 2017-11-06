Colder temperature changes on the way

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After the warmest October on record in western Massachusetts, temperatures are about to head in the other direction.

I want to give you an early heads up about two separate shots of colder air moving into western Massachusetts. Two separate dips in the jet stream will usher in colder air from Canada.

The first round of colder air arrives tonight, bringing temperatures about 5 degrees cooler than average Tuesday through Thursday.

A separate shot of colder air arrives by Friday bringing temperatures 10-15 degrees below average through the weekend, this could mean morning temperatures in the 20s and even teens.

We’ll keep fine tuning the temperature forecast, but it seems a sure bet that the coldest air of the season is on track to arrive later this week.

